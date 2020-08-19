Early morning thunderstorm to our far east (Blues) and north towards Spokane until 5-6 AM. Mostly sunny and a "little" cooler this afternoon. Winds will become a bit breezy in the Kittitas Valley as the cooler marine air spills over the Cascades. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
The ridge axis shifts a little east today allowing some cooler air to spill over the Cascades and creating some breezy conditions with gusts 25 mph in the Kittitas Valley. The threat for strong to severe storms shifts east today into Idaho. A dry front Thursday will cool us down into the upper 80s-low 90s. Another trough/front arrives Friday with a slight chance for a morning shower in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley, breezy winds and cooler temperatures in the mid 80s-near 90s. The best chance of rain will be in the Cascades and western WA/OR.
The weekend looks nice with a little warming trend by Sunday. Saturday's highs in the mid-upper 80s and low-mid 90s by Sunday. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will continue early next week.