Sunny and hazy today with areas of smoke. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Yesterday's gusty wind helped improve our air quality a bit. However, smoke from the Schneider Springs fire will continue to blow into the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin today. This will likely keep air quality ranging from moderate to unhealthy with the worst in the Yakima Valley.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until 11 AM
- Moderate to Unhealthy AQ
- May need to extend through this evening
- Limit time Outdoors
The "cool" and dry weather will continue through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Another dry weather system arrives Wednesday night-Thursday with maybe a few showers in the north Cascades. The main impact for us with this system will be breezy winds on Thursday and cooler than average temperatures through Friday. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Ridging arrives this weekend with a little warming trend with highs climbing into the mid-upper 80s by Sunday.