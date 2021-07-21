Mostly cloudy and a chance for scattered showers and imbedded thunderstorms early this morning along and east of Hwy 395 until 8-8:30 am. Mostly sunny elsewhere with breezy winds (gusts 20-30 mph) and cooler temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs upper 80s-low 90s.
Monsoon moisture wrapping around the backside of the four corners ridge and an upper-level disturbance triggered nocturnal thunderstorms overnight in northeast OR and southeast WA. These storms will produce isolated lightning strikes, brief downpours and gusts 30-40 mph until they move into northern Idaho after 9:30 am. Low pressure moving east through British Columbia will drag a dry cold front across the two-state region today. This will create a tight pressure gradient resulting in breezy/gusty winds through tonight. The gusty winds and morning lightning will keep the fire danger elevated through tonight... RED FLAG WARNING - Until 10 PM. Air quality looks good across most of the region as the winds continue to push the smoke east of the viewing area.
Thursday looks good with cooler temperatures and maybe a little haze, highs in the mid-upper 80s. High pressure builds Friday starting a warming trend that will last through Water Follies Weekend with highs warming to the mid 90s-near 100 by Sunday. On a side note... winds could become breezy Sunday afternoon and possibly impact some of the later races. Dry and hot weather continues early next week with highs in the mid-upper 90s.