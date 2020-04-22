Rain developing this morning then changing to scattered showers this afternoon.  Cooler an breezy today with morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
 
A few leftover showers are possible Thursday with the best chance in the mountains.  Dry and warmer Friday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.  Our next weather system appears to be speeding up and will likely bring us scattered showers and gusty winds by Saturday afternoon with highs near 70.
 
Breezy and dry weather Sunday through early next week with highs in the low-mid 70s.

