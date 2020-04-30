Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy/windy today with gusts 25-30 mph (locally stronger in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 45 mph). Morning temperatures in the 50s-near 60, mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A weak disturbance will keep a few scattered showers and a stray t-storm in the mountains today. Friday looks nice as we will be in between systems with highs in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front pushes into the Pacific Northwest. Some of theses storms could become locally strong with gusty winds, brief heavy rain and hail. A few leftover showers early Sunday then some clearing by afternoon, Highs Saturday in the 70s and falling into the mid-upper 60s Sunday behind the front.
Breezy and dry next Monday with highs warming into to near 70. High Pressure returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid-upper 70s.
