Partly sunny, breezy (gusts 20-30 mph) and cooler today with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
A broad upper level trough (long wave) remains overhead with several weak disturbances dropping into the base of the trough. One of these disturbances will give us a slight chance for a few stray showers between 3-9 pm. The trough will shift west (retrograde) tomorrow producing a southerly flow and warmer temperatures tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 80s.
Increasing instability Friday and Saturday will lead to a few mountain showers or thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Partly/Mostly sunny skies will continue for the 4th of July weekend and into early next week. Highs remain in the mid 80s-low 90s and lows in the 50s.