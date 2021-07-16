Breezy and cooler with hazy sunshine. Morning temperatures in the 60s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
High pressure has shifted to the east allowing the modified marine push to continue today and tomorrow which will allow temperatures to be near normal today. We also find an upper-level low off the central coast of British Columbia that will remain stationary through the weekend. This is resulting in a tight pressure gradient across the region today producing gusts SW 20-30 mph at times today. These winds have helped with our air quality today, however, they will keep the fire danger elevated through Saturday.
High pressure re-builds itself over the Pacific Northwest Sunday and Monday, sending temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s-low 100s. Models continue to send a little moisture and a weak disturbance over the ridge Monday night-early Tuesday morning. This could produce a stray shower or thunderstorm, but the chances are very low (10%). Or dry weather continues next week with highs falling into the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.