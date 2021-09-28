Partly sunny, cooler, and a chance for a stray shower today with gusty winds developing at 25-30 mph. Morning temperatures 40s-50s, upper 50s-low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
A weak upper-level trough will move across the region today giving most areas a 20% chance for a stray afternoon-evening shower. A much better chance for scattered showers today in the Cascades, and Blues with the snow level dropping to around 5,000 ft. Partly sunny tomorrow with more showers in the Cascades, highs in the mid-upper 60s. Mostly to partly sunny and warmer Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Another weak disturbance may produce a few scattered showers Thursday night-early Friday morning. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler Friday afternoon with temperatures falling into the upper 60s
High pressure returns this weekend with sunshine and a warming trend, highs in the low-mid 70s.