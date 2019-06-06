Cloudy and cool this morning with a slight chance of a sprinkle mainly to the east of the Tri-Cities.  Becoming partly cloudy and windy this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph.  We could also see one or two stray afternoon/evening showers.  Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. 

An upper level low will move across the region tomorrow with a cold pool of air aloft.  This will increase our instability giving us a slight chance for a few showers or stray storms between 1 to 9:30 PM.  Cooler Friday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.  Partly sunny and mid 70s on Saturday.  High pressure returns Sunday setting the stage for dry weather and a big warming trend.  Low-mid 80s on Sunday, mid 80s-near 90 Monday and flirting with 100 by next Wednesday (YUCK).

