Cloudy and cool this morning with a slight chance of a sprinkle mainly to the east of the Tri-Cities. Becoming partly cloudy and windy this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph. We could also see one or two stray afternoon/evening showers. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
An upper level low will move across the region tomorrow with a cold pool of air aloft. This will increase our instability giving us a slight chance for a few showers or stray storms between 1 to 9:30 PM. Cooler Friday with highs in the mid 60s-near 70. Partly sunny and mid 70s on Saturday. High pressure returns Sunday setting the stage for dry weather and a big warming trend. Low-mid 80s on Sunday, mid 80s-near 90 Monday and flirting with 100 by next Wednesday (YUCK).