Happy Fri-Yay!
A little smoky this morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.
The breezy westerly winds have helped pushed most of the smoke out of the area this morning. This is reflected in our current air quality that is sitting at good to moderate across the region. However, the same westerly winds will likely cause the Schneider Springs Fire to grow today, pushing smoke into the Yakima Valley through the Tri-Cities. Smoke models are showing a large area of dense smoke later this evening through tonight. This will likely have a negative impact on our air quality along the I-82 corridor.
Winds will continue to be breezy/wind through Sunday morning with gusts 20-30 mph for most and gusts 30-40 in the Kittitas Valley. These breezy winds will keep the fire danger somewhat elevated. Highs today and Saturday in the mid 80s-low 90s. A weak front will slide across the region Saturday night-early Monday morning reinforcing our breezy winds and giving the Cascades and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys a slight chance for a sprinkle. Temperatures will fall Sunday into the upper 70s-low 80s... This will feel GREAT!
High pressure and a warming trend return next week... Mid 80s Monday, low-mid 90s Tuesday, mid-upper 90s Wednesday and TRIPLE DIGITS Thursday!