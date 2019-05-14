Good Morning,
Mostly cloudy, breezy and coooler today with a slight chance for a stray shower, especially this afternoon/evening. Breezy winds today with gusts 20-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 60s-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
A big change for the Pacific Northwest as we transition to a cool and unsettled weather pattern. It all starts today with a cold front pushing across the two state region. This front has limited moisture to work with, but we should see a few stray showers. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains and the blues will even have a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm.
An upper level trough/low will develop off the coast Wednesday that will kick several weather disturbance through the area, tapping into some deep tropical moisture. This will increase our rain chances especially Thursday and Friday. There does appear enough instability to support a stray thunderstorm or two during this period. The best chance for storms continue to be in the Blues. Any storms that do develop could produce locally strong winds, brief moderate-heavy downpours and lightning. Right now, Wednesday has a 30% chance for showers; Thursday and Friday have a 60-70 % chance for showers with highs in the mid 60s-mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy at 10-25 mph.
Saturday look mainly dry with the exception of scattered showers in the Cascades and Blues. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s and lows in the 40s. An upper level low moves onshore Sunday and Monday with cooler temperatures and a good chance for rain at times. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
- Monty