Increasing high coulds today with filtered sunshine this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
A fast moving weather system will increase our clouds this evening and might produce a stray sprinkle early tomorrow morning and breezy winds. This system will be pushing to our east by Friday afternoon with clearing skies and highs in the low-mid 70s. Another front will drop south from British Columbia with breezy/gusty winds and cooler temperatures (10 degrees cooler). This system has limited moisture, so at this point I'm only expecting mountain showers. On a side note snow levels will be dropping to around 3,500 this weekend. Highs in the low-mid 60s.
Mainly dry and cool early next week with highs in the 60s and lows 30s-near 40.