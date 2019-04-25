Increasing high coulds today with filtered sunshine this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. 

A fast moving weather system will increase our clouds this evening and might produce a stray sprinkle early tomorrow morning and breezy winds.  This system will be pushing to our east by Friday afternoon with clearing skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.  Another front will drop south from British Columbia with breezy/gusty winds and cooler temperatures (10 degrees cooler).  This system has limited moisture, so at this point I'm only expecting mountain showers.  On a side note snow levels will be dropping to around 3,500 this weekend.  Highs in the low-mid 60s. 

Mainly dry and cool early next week with highs in the 60s and lows 30s-near 40.

