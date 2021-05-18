Partly cloudy skies tonight and breezy winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing overnight with low temps in the upper 30’s for Yakima and mid 40’s for Tri-Cities. Mostly sunny and cooler tomorrow and much lighter winds 3-8 mph high temps for Yakima mid 60’s and upper 60’s for Tri-Cities. Thursday we have a pretty good chance 50% of a few scattered showers for both Yakima & Tri-Cities and even cooler temperatures with daytime highs in the low 60’s.
Cooler Temperatures and Maybe Some Rain On The Way
