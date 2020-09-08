Mostly sunny with patchy smoke and poor air quality at times. Winds becoming breezy by midday with gusts 20-25 mph. This will increase our fire danger again this afternoon. Please be firewise and NO OUTDOOR BURNING. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Red Flag Warning... Cascades - Until 11 PM
- Dangerous Fire Conditions
- Fires Will Spread Rapidly
- No Outdoor Burning
Air Quality Alert... Kittitas, Yakima and Klickitat Counties - Until 11 AM
- Decreasing Air Quality Today
- Unhealthy at Times
- Limit time outside
High pressure and a blocking weather pattern will develop a warming trend starting Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunny, dry and hot weather are back on Thursday and through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s. A weak disturbance will provide the region with breezy winds and an increase fire danger on Friday. Sunny and warmer this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 90s.
An approaching front will produce gusty winds late Sunday evening through Monday. Temperatures cool into the mid 80s Monday behind the front.