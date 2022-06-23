Mostly sunny and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A dry cool front yesterday has knocked temperatures down 5 to 10 degrees and will keep the 80s through Friday. A strong cross Cascade pressure gradient will keep the winds gusting 25-30 mph today in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Everyone else should see wind in the 5-15 mph range.
A mini heat wave kicks in to gear this weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. This will send temperatures into the upper 80s-mid 90s Saturday, mid 90s-near 100 on Sunday and into the triple digits for many of us on Monday. Tri-Cities will hit 103... Yuck! You may be wondering ... will that be a record high - The answer is no. If you remember last year we had a historic heat wave the end of June and set an all-time record high of 115 for the Tri-Cities.
Another dry front arrives next Tuesday with gusty winds and cooler temperatures as highs drop into the low-mid 90s. Cooler air will continue to spill into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday with highs falling into the mid 80s-near 90.
Fun Fact... Set your alarm clocks before sunrise tomorrow morning to see a historic lineup of planets. You'll be able to see all five bright planets from Mercury to Saturn. Just look towards the eastern and southeast horizon. If you miss it Friday morning don't worry this alignment will be visible through the end of the month. But if you miss it altogether you'll have to wait until 2040 for the next planetary alignment. This celestial event happens every 18 years.
