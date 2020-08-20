Partly sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Upper level low off the coast of British Columbia sent a disturbance into the region overnight and early this morning. This was responsible for the morning clouds and a few sprinkles. It even sparked a few storms in the Blues through the Palouse. The low will send another disturbance into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow with showers in the Cascades and western WA/OR. The main impact to us will be breezy/windy condition and gusts to 25-35 mph by Friday afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s-mid 90s.
The weekend still looks nice with a little warming trend by Sunday and breezy winds at times. Saturday's highs in the mid-upper 80s and low-mid 90s by Sunday. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will continue early next week with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
Tri-Cities
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy... 93/63
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy/Windy... 96/61
Saturday... Sunny, PM Breezy... 87/55
Sunday... Sunny... 94/60
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 92/60
Tuesday... Sunny... 90/58
Wednesday... Sunny... 91/58
Yakima
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy... 88/51
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 84/52
Saturday... Sunny, PM Breezy... 92/54
Sunday... Sunny... 92/54
Monday... Sunny, Breezy... 89/52
Tuesday... Sunny... 86/52
Wednesday... Sunny... 90/57