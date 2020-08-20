 Partly sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. 

 

Upper level low off the coast of British Columbia sent a disturbance into the region overnight and early this morning.  This was responsible for the morning clouds and a few sprinkles.  It even sparked a few storms in the Blues through the Palouse.  The low will send another disturbance into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow with showers in the Cascades and western WA/OR.  The main impact to us will be breezy/windy condition and gusts to 25-35 mph by Friday afternoon.  Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s-mid 90s.

 

The weekend still looks nice with a little warming trend by Sunday and breezy winds at times.  Saturday's highs in the mid-upper 80s and low-mid 90s by Sunday.  Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will continue early next week with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.

 

Tri-Cities

Thursday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy... 93/63

Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy/Windy... 96/61

Saturday... Sunny, PM Breezy... 87/55

Sunday... Sunny... 94/60

Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 92/60

Tuesday... Sunny... 90/58

Wednesday... Sunny... 91/58

 

Yakima

Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy... 88/51

Friday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 84/52

Saturday... Sunny, PM Breezy... 92/54

Sunday... Sunny... 92/54

Monday... Sunny, Breezy... 89/52

Tuesday...  Sunny... 86/52

Wednesday... Sunny... 90/57

Tags

Recommended for you