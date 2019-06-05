Increasing clouds and becoming breezy by this afternoon with gusts between 20-25 mph.  Slight chance for a stray evening and night shower.  Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, mid 70s-near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. 

Cold front will push across the region late this evening and tonight with a slight chance for a stray shower or two with the best chance in the Cascades and Blues.  A cool upper level trough will settle over the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday.  This will provide us with enough instability for a few stray showers and maybe a thunderstorm (Friday).  I'm more concerned with the winds... Thursday - gusts 20-30 mph; Friday - gusts 30-40 mph and Saturday - gusts 20-25 mph.  At this time winds Friday look to stay below advisory criteria, but we'll need to keep a close eye on it.  The stronger winds will increase in fire danger today through Saturday.  Highs in the low 70s Thursday, mid 60s-near 70 Friday and mid 70s by Saturday. 

High pressure returns Sunday with sunshine and a warming trend into the beginning of next week.  upper 70s-low 80s Sunday, mid-upper 80s Monday and low 90s Tuesday.

