Happy Wednesday! Today marked our last day of the nearly week-long heatwave. A bit of a cool down tonight as an approaching cold front starts to move in. Winds will start to increase and some areas could reach gusts up to 25 MPH. Lows in the 60s.
Our next weather maker is an approaching weak cold front pushing in much-needed moisture into the western half of the state and mountains. A few of us in Kittitas and Yakima Valley could see a few raindrops early Thursday morning. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds for the rest of the Columbia Basin. Highs cool to the mid-80s to low 90s.
Staying breezy on Friday with more clouds around the Yakima and Kittitas Valley, maybe a sprinkle or two possible. A bit more sunshine expected around the Tri-Cities into the foothills on Friday.
Sunshine will make a comeback this weekend. Comfortable temperatures this weekend with Saturday's highs in the 80s and Sunday's in the 90s. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s to begin next week.