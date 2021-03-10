MOSES LAKE, WA – Registration for the Moses Lake mass vaccination site at the Grant County Fairgrounds begins Wednesday.
Registration is set to open on Wednesday, March 10th at 10 am. The event is for first doses only, and appointments will run from 8 am – 4:45 pm.
Grant County Vaccine Task Force has collaborated with the Washington State scheduling system known as ‘PrepMod’ for booking appointments to all future vaccine events hosted by the Grant County Vaccine Task Force.
Regional residents interested in booking an appointment for this Saturday’s event can do so by visiting https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//reg/6012284569 beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, March 10th. Online appointments do require an email address, if you do not have an email address, you can use info@granthealth.org.
Additionally, qualifying patients can also learn more information or make an appointment by texting 2-1-1-2-1-1. Standard messaging rates apply.
Appointment eligibility for Saturday’s event follows the current vaccine eligibility as defined by the Washington State Dept. of Health. Currently, Grant County is in Phase 1B tier 1 of vaccine eligibility. Eligible populations include anyone 65 and older, and all people 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household. This is in addition to populations eligible during phase 1A including health care workers at high risk for COVID-19 infection, first responders, educators and school staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and childcare workers (added 3/2), people who live or work in long-term care facilities, and all other workers in health settings who are at risk of COVID-19. To check if you are eligible for vaccine at this time, please utilize the online phase finder tool by visiting https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954.
“By transitioning these vaccine events to a county-led initiative, we can provide a greater amount of staffing and resources to each event held throughout our community,” stated Grant County Health District Administrator, Theresa Adkinson.
Saturday’s vaccine clinic will focus on providing just over 1,000 primary doses of vaccine to eligible residents. If you are currently eligible but cannot make it to the event, you are encouraged to call 764-3335 to schedule an appointment through Samaritan Healthcare’s Vaccine Distribution Center located at Samaritan Clinic on Pioneer.