10 Walla Walla Community College students can win “Shot of a Lifetime” scholarships

WALLA WALLA, WA - Six Walla Walla Community College students will be selected to receive $1,500 scholarships and four more will receive $250 each as part of a vaccine incentive program funded by the state of Washington.
Participating in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Shot of a Lifetime” campaign, WWCC will award scholarships to 10 students whose names are randomly drawn and who can show they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 26. The $1,500 scholarships will cover a full-time student’s tuition and fees for one quarter during the 2021-22 academic year.
Eligible students must have completed at least six credit hours during the spring quarter and intend to take classes this fall, winter or spring. Winners must verify that they have lived in Washington State for at least 30 days and received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Names will be randomly selected and winners contacted by the College during the week of July 26.
“We are looking forward to offering in-person instruction this fall and strongly encourage our students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated in order to protect our entire community,” WWCC President Chad Hickox said. “Here at WWCC, we do everything we can to assist our students and we welcome this opportunity to reward 10 vaccinated students with scholarships to help pay their tuition next year.”
To ensure that everyone has easy access to the vaccine, WWCC is partnering with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15 in the new Student Recreation Center on the Walla Walla Campus. The College is working to host a similar event on its Clarkston campus before July 26.
Acceptance of a Vaccine Incentive award may affect a student’s eligibility for and calculated amounts of Federal Financial Aid and/or Public Assistance Programs.