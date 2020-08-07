GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Health District is reporting the 12th COVID-19 associated death of a Grant County resident.
The Long-Term Care resident was a male in his 80s from Moses Lake, who was hospitalized at the time of his death. The resident had underlying conditions that put him at a higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19. This death brings the total Grant County COVID-19-related deaths to twelfth (12). “In the course of two weeks, GCHD has reported the deaths of 4 COVID-19 positive patients who died due to complications of the virus,” states Theresa Adkinson, Administrator.
Grant County Health District would like to express our sincere condolences to his family and the facility that loved and cared for him. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.
“We are saddened by the loss of another member of our community to COVID-19. On behalf of the team at Samaritan, we would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to patient’s family and loved ones.”
GCHD’s regional epidemiologist updated the follow tables with the most current information to demonstrate how the increase in number of cases and rate of transmission in Grant County.