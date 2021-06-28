WASHINGTON STATE - 174 people were awarded prizes last week for Washington State's “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery, 82 prizes were not collected.
The prizes included one $250,000 cash prize, one set of two round-trip Alaska Airlines travel vouchers, 57 Microsoft Xboxes, four Nintendo Switch packs, 14 Amazon Echo Dots, eight Google Prize Packages (includes Nest Hub, Nest Mini and Nest audio speaker), 62 Discover Passes, 14 Washington State Parks camping gift cards, and 13 Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers.
Of the 15 prizes available in last week’s Week 3 “Shot of a Lifetime” drawing for youth, 13 were awarded prior to the deadline. Two alternates whose numbers were chosen during the drawing last Tuesday were contacted today and will have 72 hours to respond to claim their prize. Each winner will receive 100 Washington Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) Units, which is equivalent to one year of resident, undergraduate tuition and state-mandated fees at Washington’s public universities.
The 82 unclaimed prizes from Week 3 that are rolling to the July 13 drawing for adults are: 38 Discover Passes, six Washington State Parks camping gift cards, seven Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers, 18 Microsoft Xboxes, one Google prize package, one Nintendo Switch pack, and 11 Amazon Echo Dots.
The fourth “Shot of a Lifetime” drawing (and final one for a $250,000 top prize before our $1 million drawing on July 13) is scheduled for approximately 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tue, June 29. Numbers drawn will be matched by DOH to individuals in the state’s Immunization Information System and officials will begin the process of contacting each presumptive winner on Wed, June 30.
The number of adults in the database was 3,904,156 on June 8; 3,963,828 on June 15; and 4,017,837 on June 22. For youth, the number was 212,578 on June 15, and 224,608 on June 22.