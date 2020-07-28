KENNEWICK, WA - Two separate Boys & Girls Clubs in Benton and Franklin County are closed for 14 days due to cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.
Consistent with Department of Health guidelines for childcare programs, the Badger Mountain and Sacajawea sites will be closed for a period of 14 days. Badger Mountain is scheduled to reopen on August 5th and Sacajawea will reopen Aug 7th.
"These closures are strong indications that our programs are doing the right things. Our health protocols and screenings are working and ensuring early identification. We are committed to making proactive decisions to keep families and staff safe," said Brian Ace, the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
It was children who tested positive within the facilities. At least one of the cases was identified through B&G's daily health screenings. They answer questions and get their temperatures checked -- both families dropping off and the child.
Closing the clubs is consistent with best COVID-19 practices. B&G is working closely with the health department.
Ace estimated 10-15 families are impacted by these closures. However, those families are encouraged to self-isolate at this time, as there is a potential they could have been exposed.