29 residents at Sunnyside Assisted Living Facility have tested positive for COVID-19

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Yakima Health District says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunnyside Assisted Living Facility with 29 residents and five staff member testing positive.
Full Statement from the Yakima Health District:
"COVID-19 outbreaks continue to occur in Yakima County, especially in congregate living facilities. On October 20, 2021, there were 16 active COVID outbreaks in Yakima County, of which, five are from assisted living facilities and five are from long term care facilities. The other six outbreaks are from an addiction treatment center, a jail, a wildfire camp, a homeless shelter, a moving company and a golf club.
"All COVID-19 outbreaks are significant but are especially concerning when in congregate settings because the virus can spread quickly between individuals who live together. The Yakima Health District (YHD) continues to work with facilities that have outbreaks to provide education, guidance, and recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"On October 15, 2021, the Yakima Health District was notified of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 at Sunnyside Assisted Living Facility (907 Ida Belle St, Sunnyside, WA 98944). As of October 20, there have been five staff members and 29 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. The staff has enacted protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"YHD has recommended that Sunnyside Assisted Living Facility implement the following:
- Cohort individuals who have had a positive COVID-19 test
- Cohort individuals who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
- Test residents and staff twice a week
- Continuously monitor residents and staff for symptoms of COVID-19
- Increase PPE usage for staff
- Increase testing for residents and staff
"A site visit is scheduled at Sunnyside Assisted Living Facility by the YHD Outbreak Response Team. YHD will continue to monitor and be in communication with Sunnyside Assisted Living facility.
"These outbreaks serve as a reminder to the community about the importance of reducing community transmission to decrease the chances of COVID-19 being introduced in congregate settings. As Yakima County continues to experience high levels of community transmission, it is crucial that all community members follow public health recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community:
- Get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
- Wear a mask when in public indoor settings.
- Wear a mask when in crowded outdoor settings.
- Wash hands frequently and sanitize surfaces frequently.
- Practice social distancing.
- Limit gatherings with those outside of your household or, if possible, gather virtually.
- If an individual from a household gets infected with COVID-19, it is critical that the individual isolates at home away from all other household members.