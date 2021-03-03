$5 million goes to help undocumented students in Washington State

OLYMPIA, WA - Washington State educators of undocumented students will soon have access to $5 Million in emergency funding to help students impacted by the pandemic.
Funds will be shared to campuses based on the number of eligible undocumented students at each campus.
For the Emergency Relief Grant fund, eligible students are resident, undocumented students who:
- Demonstrate financial need
- Submitted the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA).
- Did not qualify for federally funded student financial aid because of their citizenship status.
- Have been enrolled or will be enrolling as a student in the 2020-21 academic year.
Colleges can extend the funds to other students from the undocumented student population who meet residency and other criteria, including those in short-term certificate or graduate programs. Colleges may also distribute the funds to students in need until June 30, 2021.
Students who previously received CARES/HEER student emergency financial aid grants will not have access to the funds.
The funding source stems from House Bill 1368 (2021), signed into law by Governor Inslee in February. The Washington Student Achievement Council is partnering with colleges in the implementation of the Emergency Relief Grant program.