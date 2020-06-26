KENNEWICK, WA - The Benton- Franklin Health district has conducted observational surveys to determine how many people are wearing face coverings.
Over 5,000 people were counted in seven cities, including Benton City, Connell, Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser, Richland, and West Richland in the baseline survey.
BF Health District staff and volunteers spent 30 hours observing patrons leaving 15 grocery stores from June 20 – 25.
Their study concluded the following results:
1. Richland (58.1%)
2. Prosser (57.78%)
3. West Richland (55.18%)
4. Kennewick (52.54%)
5. Pasco (50.65%)
6. Connell (33.67%)
7. Benton City (26.07%)
Washington State Department of Health officials state they need to see more people in Benton and Franklin Counties wearing face coverings as they consider the counties’ application to move to Phase 2.
Observers counted people leaving stores who appear to be age 12 and over and anyone with a mask visible. The Health District will continue to conduct the surveys for the next several weeks.