$5M in grant funding available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

WA STATE - More help is on the way for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Knowing how important small businesses are to our local neighborhoods and communities around Washington state, the Department of Commerce has made a new grant program.
The Washington State Small Business Resiliency Grant uses $5 million in federal CARES Act Funds. The grant is worth up to $10K.
"And it's for small businesses that have been negatively affected financially by COVID-19," Martin Valadez with the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said.
These are business that have been in operation since March 1st of 2019. The business must have twenty or fewer employees.
"It is for business expenses, to cover business expenses, business losses and not for personal expenses ," Martin said.
A small business who has gotten other forms of aid, including loans or grants, cannot double-dip. Martin said you cannot pay for the same expense twice.
"Let's say you receive a grant and it covers your rent. If you receive this grant, it can cover other things like insurance or other things like that. So really, it is a way to help small business owners maintain their doors open. Again, in particular, small business owners," Martin said.
Martin said they want to make sure business with minority backgrounds or those who have not had access to other kinds of support knows about the new grant. They have a contract with the Washington State Department of Commerce to help these business.
"We help them for free, they can call us here at the office," Martin said. "W help them for free. We can even help them, if they need to, fill out the form. Of course, they provide us with the information. We help them do it, and we help them submit it for them."
They are trying to make it easy.
"I know that there are some individuals that have a grant application or who just are frustrated by some of these sometimes, because they think it might be too complicated," Martin said. "So, we are trying to just make it as easy as possible for those who really need this help to take advance of it. Again, we help everybody."
You do not have to be a permanent resident or U.S. citizen to apply. However, your business must be in either Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Grant or Adams county.
The Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce offers Spanish and English services. For more information about the small business grant, you can call the chamber at (509) 542-0933.