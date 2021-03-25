AARP and Benton Franklin Health District hold COVID-19 Q&A

SEATTLE, WA – AARP is holding a live Q&A for older adults to help answer questions about COVID-19 with Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday, March 30.
Many older adults have expressed confusion about COVID-19 vaccines and frustration regarding the state vaccination process. With a continually shifting landscape, they’re anxious to find the most up to date answers and information.
The conversation begins at 10:00 a.m. (PT), March 30, 2021. Participants can join by dialing toll-free (855) 962-0970 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/event/aarpwashington-66319/. The call will also be live-streamed on the AARP Washington Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AARPWA.
To help older Washingtonians get the information they need, AARP is hosting a live telephone town hall with Dr. Amy Person, Health Director of Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT. This live Q&A event will give listeners an opportunity to ask questions of our experts about COVID-19 and the vaccination process.
“During these unprecedented times it is more important than ever for older adults to have a forum where they can make their voices heard on issues impacting their lives and get answers directly from experts,” said Doug Shadel, AARP Washington state director.