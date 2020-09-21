Additional Agritourism Activities Allowed to Open in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District has received approval from the Washington State Department of Health to allow additional agritourism activities to operate in Yakima County’s modified phase 1.
The approval goes into effect immediately and includes the following activities:
- Hay/wagon/train rides
- Outdoor corn mazes
- Playground/farm equipment
- Animal viewing
- Private fire pits/bonfires
Approved agritourism businesses must follow Washington State phase 2 guidelines, including face covering and physical distancing requirements. Businesses preparing to open must also sign a business pledge and submit it to the Chamber of Commerce prior to opening. Additional reopening guidance can be found on our Safe Start webpage.
As more services and activities reopen, it is critical that we continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yakima County residents are urged to continue to stay home when sick, wear face coverings in public, practice physical distancing of 6 feet, and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
“Yakima County residents have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and allow further services and activities to reopen in our community. You have stayed home, masked up, washed your hands, and have followed other recommendations to protect one another. Let’s continue to do our part to stop the spread and help keep businesses open.” Said Andre Fresco, Executive Director of the Yakima Heath District.