Kittitas County, WA - 07/14/2020 - COVID-19 has now touched three Long Term Care Facilities (LTCF) in Kittitas County.
The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has been notified of two positive residents of Pacifica Senior Living (Pacifica) in Ellensburg. Pacifica previously tested all residents on June 28. In response to the current situation, the IMT will be testing all residents and all staff of Pacifica Memory Care on Friday July 17th.
The IMT will continue to provide updates as information is updated. All testing results have returned from the mass testing at Meadows and there was a total of two positive cases associated with that LTCF. To date, Prestige Post-Acute has 13 total cases in their facility (6 staff, 7 residents including one transferred from Pacifica). Prestige Post-Acute had mass testing on July 13th, so we anticipate additional cases will be reported once those test results come back.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.