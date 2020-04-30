TRI-CITIES,WA- As local farmers are seeing an abundance of crops due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they need to give away some to the community.
Farmers are told to keep their crops as trading with other countries has somewhat stopped as COVID-19 fears mount.
The Tri-Cities farming community will come together Friday, May 1st for a potato and onion giveaway for those who need food assistance.
The owners of AgriNorthwest and Rover Point Farms have teamed up with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to host multiple potato and onion drive-thru giveaways for free.
They are located at the following locations:
2004 N. 24th Ave, Pasco
820 S. Buntin, Kennewick
5885 Holly Way, West Richland
Volunteers will open these locations at noon and will remain open until supplies last.
For more information you can reach out to justservetc@gmail.com.