After several months of being closed. AMC Theaters announced AMC CLASSIC Kennewick 12 will open Friday, February 26th.
On Friday, February, 19th AMC at River Park Square in Spokane along with AMC Cascade Mall 20 and AMC Kitsap 8 in Seattle will open. In Portland, AMC Classic Mill Plain 8 and AMC Vancouver Mall 23 will open.
In accordance with guidance from state authorities, AMC continues to restrict capacity to 25 percent.
All movie goers at all AMC locations, including Private Theatre Rentals, will be required to wear a mask and socially distance within the auditorium.
AMC is also allowing guests to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members. That can be scheduled by clicking here.