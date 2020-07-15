YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima has dedicated $480,000 in small business assistance.
The money is available for low or moderate-income business owners that employ five or fewer people. The business must be located within the Yakima city limits.
The City Council unanimously agreed to make funds available to support the smallest businesses in the City. Eligible businesses can receive reimbursements of up to $10,000 for expenses related to COVID-19.
Click https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/small-business-grants/ for more about the grant program, eligibility requirements and a link to the online application.
The money comes from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a Federal program intended to expand economic opportunities for low and moderate-income persons.
The Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) is assisting the City with administering the application process. If a business owner has questions or needs help completing the application, they can make an appointment to meet YCDA staff for assistance by calling 575-1140.
The application deadline is Friday, July 31st. YCDA will contact applicants on Friday, August 7th, to notify them of their status.
This grant program will help those business owners that may have been left out of other financial assistance programs. The smaller the business, the more priority it is given. The lower the business owner’s income, the more priority their application is given.
Click https://www.yakimawa.gov/ for more about the City of Yakima and its response to COVID-19.