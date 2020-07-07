KENNEWICK — Benton-Franklin Health District announced Tuesday that beginning Thursday, appointments will no longer be needed for drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and the HAPO Center in Pasco.
Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The testing sites are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm. No medical orders are required and the testing is free to all. Participants should bring an insurance card if they have one. No one will be denied testing if they don’t have insurance.
The sites are open to anyone who believes they should be tested; people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as anyone who has been exposed to the virus are urged to get tested.
Test results will be received by telephone in three to seven days. Negative test results are sent by text message; those with positive tests will receive a telephone call. Written results will also be mailed and received within 10 days.
The drive-through community testing is a joint effort by Benton-Franklin Health District, Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Benton County Emergency Management, Franklin County Emergency Management, and the Washington National Guard.