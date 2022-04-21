PASCO, Wash. -
The Department of Health is holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pasco in collaboration with Aristo Healthcare. Doses will be offered at 720 North 20th Avenue, Pasco WA 99301 on April 23 and 24.
The clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines available. Booster shots are offered as well. ID, insurance and appointments are not necessary.
Those getting their first or second dose will be offered a $50 gift card.
The clinic will be from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.