Astria Health holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Toppenish Middle School, First come first serve

YAKIMA, WA - Astria Health is hosting a COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic for teachers, employees, and childcare workers at the Toppenish School District.
The Clinic will take place Friday, March 5, at the Toppenish Middle School (104 Goldendale Ave. Toppenish) from 9 AM to 5 PM (or until supplies last).
Pfizer vaccines will be available to Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 Community members. First come, first serve.
The complete list of those who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier1 are as follows:
- High-risk healthcare workers and first responders
- Long-term care facility residents
- All other workers at risk in health care settings
- All people 65+ years or older
- All people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside).
- School Employees and childcare workers