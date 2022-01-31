Attorney General Ferguson sues Center for COVID Control over false tests

KING COUNTY – Attorney general Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court today against the Center for COVID Control, alleging their testing centers in Washington provided invalid or delayed test results. Ferguson accuses the Illinois-based company of several other unlawful practices, like improper storage, backdating collection samples, false results and even occasions with no results at all.
The lawsuit claims the company violated the Consumer Protection Act in two main ways. First, by deliberately failing to provide valid, accurate results in a timely manner. Then, by deceptively promising to deliver results within 48 hours.
Ferguson’s office intends to file a motion for preliminary injunction, which would immediately halt the Center for COVID Control’s law-breaking activity.
“Center for COVID Control contributed to the spread of COVID-19 when it provided false negative results,” said Ferguson. “These sham testing centers threatened the health and safety of our communities. They must be held accountable.”
The company operated around 300 testing locations across the United States, with at least 13 in the state. They were only licensed to operate in Yakima while they ran these sites nationwide, with thousands of Washington residents tested by them. The sites paused operations around January 13.
While knowingly unable, the company advertised rapid results in 15 minutes and PCR test results in 48 hours. They were receiving several thousand samples each day, sometimes reaching 10,000 in one day. Despite requests, no additional staff was hired, and the rate of speed fell behind.
The lack of organization left employees resorting to garbage bags for sample storage, which were left laying around. Unrefrigerated samples go bad after a few days. After employees left samples to go bad in garbage bags, the Director of Operations reportedly took action by having employees incorrectly date the samples, making them seem more recent.
The alleged benefit from the actions has to do with the insurance money the testing site receives. If expired samples are tested anyway, they would appear negative, which the company would pass on and receive compensation for.
According to employee reports, they were to lie when asked about delayed results. When questioned about results, employees were told to answer that results would be available within 24 hours, regardless of the actual status. If they continued to call, employees were to say their results were inconclusive and another test is needed. In this instance, the company would be able to claim compensation for two tests.
The lawsuit goes on to ask that the court orders the Center for COVID Control to pay civil penalties of up to $12,500 for each Consumer Protection Act violation and an additional $5,000 in enhanced penalties. It also asks that the center relinquishes all profit made from the unlawful conduct.