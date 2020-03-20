SPOKANE, Washington – William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, addressed the status of the public safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all know that crime does not take a break during a crisis. In fact, we know that crime often tries to take advantage of a crisis. We intend for that not to happen here,” said William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “No person thinking they can commit a crime should be mistaken. COVID-19 changes nothing for law enforcement. If you commit a crime, law enforcement will be knocking on your door and you will be prosecuted,” Hyslop stated.
“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is open and fully operational. We will continue to work closely with all of our federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners to safeguard our justice system and protect the safety and security of our nation during this difficult time,” Hyslop stated.
“I also want it to be very clear that all law enforcement and this office will be vigilant and unwavering in investigating and aggressively prosecuting anyone trying to capitalize on the COVID-19 crisis. We are seeing cases of fraudsters popping up around the nation trying to take advantage of people in this health crisis. Phone scams, supposed sure cures, and increased elder fraud and health care fraud are just a few examples,” Hyslop stated.
United States Attorney Hyslop’s warning follows United States Attorney General William Barr’s directive earlier this week for all United States Attorneys around the country to place a high priority on stopping scam artists trying to take advantage of the coronavirus situation. In a memo to the U.S. Attorneys, Attorney General Barr wrote, “The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated.”