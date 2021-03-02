Yakima, WA - Now that our region is in Phase 2 of Washington state’s reopening plan, entertainment centers can open to the public at 25% capacity. However, the McAllister Museum of Aviation in Yakima is choosing to be cautious.
Instead of opening up to 25% capacity, the museum of Aviation in Yakima is waiting until mid or late March to see whether Yakima goes back to Phase 1 of the reopening plan. Back in October, the museum opened for two weeks but then had to close again because Yakima was sent back a phase. Office Manager Roberta Dell was pretty upset.
“Who didn't think this through?” Dell said. "You know we were going by their guidelines so we didn't understand why basically we got picked on."
That is why, the museum wanted to be cautious this time around. In the meantime, they are hosting private tours for groups of 10 people or less.
The museum started to host private tours in Phase 1 of six people or less and when our region entered Phase 2, they increased the number of guests that could be on the tours. So far the biggest group the museum hosted was a family of six people.
Once they open at 25% capacity, the museum will allow 25 people in the building and break them up into tour groups. Each group would be supervised by guides to make sure they are wearing their masks and keeping their distance.
If you would like to take a private tour at the museum you can make a reservation by calling (509) 457-4933. The staff are only in the office two days a week, so you may have to wait for a call back.