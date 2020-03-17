RICHLAND,WA- Ben Franklin Transit announced discontinuation of bus fares for all services until April 11th due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement released Tuesday night the BFT will take the following new measures:
1.Discontinue fare collection for bus, Dial-A-Ride, and General Demand services until April 11, 2020.This date will be reviewed as it gets closer to determine whether an extension is prudent. Customers with March passes will be able to use them through the end of April, and April passes will not be available for purchase until the date for return to normal fare collection is confirmed.
2.Close the front doors of the bus. Riders will enter and exit the buses using the rear entrance only to maintain proper social distancing for drivers. Once onboard, riders are asked to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and the driver and stagger seating to maintain that same distance from other passengers.
PLEASE NOTE: Customers who require ramp assistance to board will be notified by the driver that another vehicle will be immediately dispatched to their location for pickup. Although there will be no charge for the services noted during this unprecedented time, we ask that the public please strongly consider limiting non-essential trips by any method of transportation to minimize contact with others.
BFT will provide regular service to our community at this time and will notify customers via social media, our website, and other means as appropriate if there are any other changes in service. For the most up-to-date bus schedules we recommend that riders download and use the Transit app, or check the MyRide app or BFT.org.
BFT officials say if you do have symptoms or are sick you should not ride public transportation.