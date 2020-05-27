Ben-Franklin Transit helps people without cars get access to free food distribution

TRI-CITIES, WA - The third collaboration between Ben-Franklin Transit and 2nd Harvest is on May 27. The partnership was created to help get free food to those without a car.
The events will be held at the Tree Rivers Transit Center in Kennewick, 22nd Avenue Transit Center in Pasco, Knight Street Transit Center in Richland and Stacy Avenue Transit Center in Prosser. It will start around 11 a.m. on May 27.
If you do not have a car of transportation to get to the food distribution, Ben-Franklin Transit, Ali Madison said today they will be using more buses.
"We are going to be at four locations instead of just one. Hopefully to make it a little bit more easier for people to access," Madison said.
Drew Meuer with 2nd Harvest said they will give out 250 boxes. He said there is no documentation required.
"It's just a great way to access food, if you are limited for transit options and can utilize Ben-Franklin service," Meuer said.
Madison said Ben-Franklin Transit is not collecting fares to get to the food distribution sites.
"If people can use the support and do not have the means of other means of transportation to the mobile markets, this is intended for them," Madison said. "We hope that they will come and get help."
A few weeks ago, 2nd Harvest reached out to Ben-Franklin Transit to see what they can do for people without cars. The food bank wants all people to have access to the free food.
"It was a really natural partnership, it was a great idea and we were just thrilled to jump on board to help out when they reached out to us," Madison said.
To make getting around a bit easier, Madison said people can download their app on their smartphones called "Transit."
"They can look to see where they are at and where they are going and show them the best or available routes to get there and the timings," Madison said.
Madison said people can also call their customer service office at (509) 735-5100. She said their representatives can help map out that trip.
"And then our website is a great resource as well," Madison said. "We have all our schedules and routes posted there. So there are a few different ways depending on what you are comfortable with for finding your way."
Madison said they are proud to be of service during a time where people need it even more. For the complete list of Ben-Franklin Transit bus route schedule, you can go to their website at bft.org.