RICHLAND,WA- The Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) is monitoring the coronavirus and will limit customer services in offices.
These steps follow the declaration by the World Health Organization of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, and actions taken by Governor Jay Inslee today to minimize COVID-19 exposure and illness throughout Washington state.
Effective immediately:
- Close the lobby of our Customer Service office at Three Rivers Transit Center, located at 7109 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick, until further notice. There will be one outside service window near the building’s main entrance open during regular lobby hours where customers can purchase tickets and passes.
Tickets and passes may also be ordered online at https://www.bft.org/fares/ and mailed to customers, or may be purchased at several outlet locations throughout the Tri-Cities and in West Richland, Benton City, and Prosser. A list of these locations is available at https://www.bft.org/fares/pass-ticket-outlets/.
- Close the reception desk at our Administration building, at 1000 Columbia Park Trail in Richland, to members of the public. The lobby at this location will remain open for visitors with appointments, as well as for customers to pick up Dial-A-Ride applications or drop off Vanpool payments. No other customer services will be available in the Administration building lobby at this time.
- Cancel or postpone public meetings and gatherings at BFT facilities until further notice.
- Allow teleworking for non-essential employees, those not involved in providing direct service to customers, while ensuring business continuity.
These steps do not impact bus, Dial-A-Ride, Vanpool, bus stop maintenance, and customer services. We will continue to provide regular service levels to our community at this time and will notify customers if there are any changes in service. For the most up-to-date bus schedules we recommend that riders download and use the Transit app, or check MyRide.BFT.org.
To protect our passengers and drivers, BFT has implemented daily disinfection procedures in all our vehicles and facilities using products listed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as effective against COVID-19.