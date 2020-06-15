TRI-CITIES, WA- The Washington Department of Health has put a hold on the Phase Two applications of both Benton and Franklin Counties Monday.
A spokesperson from the DOH told NBC Right Now that the pause was because of not meeting the right metrics for lower case count between both counties stated in the Safe Start plan for Washington State.
The Benton Franklin Health District said on their website due to the increase in activity and community spread they are reviewing the numbers at this time.
The Washington Department of Health said they were willing to meet with local health leaders and commissioners at the end of this week for the next step in the application process once metrics were met.