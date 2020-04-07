BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District says the two counties received a shipment of personal protective equipment from the state. They also received rapid testing equipment.
The Health District says they received 24,000 surgical masks, 1,200 N95 mask, and 1,400 disposable gowns. However, they say they still need the community's help. They say the PPE they received from the state will only last a few days.
If you would like to donate surgical masks, N95 masks, and/or disposable gowns, you can donate them at the Franklin County Emergency Management Office on 1011 E. Ainsworth in Pasco. They are accepting donations Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Dr. Amy Person said the counties also received rapid testing equipment that will ease the bottle neck issue the counties have seen with testing. Right now the medical community is calibrating the equipment to have it ready for use. Person said there isn't an exact date as to when rapid testing will start but we may see it starting as early as next week.
With rapid testing, a provider will be able to conduct the test right in the facility. They will also be able to see the test results within minutes rather than days compared to the traditional testing process.
Just like the traditional testing process, providers will decide who gets tested with the rapid testing equipment.
The Health District also touched on the possibility of having drive-thru test sites. Rick Dawson, a senior manager for the Health District said the decision to set up drive-thru sites will be made by the medical community based on need and availability.
As of noon Tuesday, the Health District is reporting 324 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities. In Benton County, there are 226 cases. Franklin County has 98 cases. The Health District is reporting three new deaths bringing the total to 21. The latest victims are two Benton County women in their 80s and a Franklin County woman in her 80s.
Out of the 21 deaths, 14 are associated with long-term care facilities. 109 cases from the Tri-Cities come from long-term care facilites. This includes both residents and staff. 72 healthcare workers have contracted the virus.
The Health District also reminded everyone to wear a face covering when out in public to help stop the spread of the virus. Nonetheless, they say the best form of protection is good hygiene and practicing social distancing.