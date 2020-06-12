TRI-CITIES, WA- Benton and Franklin Counties were told Friday from the Washington Secretary of Health that the decision could be made early next week for Phase Two approval from the State’s Safe Start Phased Reopening Plan.
Both county's Board of Commissioners stated that the counties are still in Phase 1.
The Benton-Franklin Board of Health wants to remind the public to continue to follow all necessary precautions, including wearing face coverings in public, staying at least six feet away from other people, practicing excellent hand hygiene and staying home when they’re sick.
More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Benton-Franklin Health District website at www.bfhd.wa.gov/covid-19.