KENNEWICK, WA - Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management Offices are working to distribute free face coverings to low-income people in Benton and Franklin Counties.
Benton and Franklin County have received 178,000 re-usable cloth face coverings by the state, for individuals and families who are at 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management Offices will be conducting a community drive-thru mask pick up at 1011 E. Ainsworth, Pasco.
Their goal is to get these masks in the hands of those that need them the most.