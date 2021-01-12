Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&