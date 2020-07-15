KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Commissioners have designated $3.5 million for the CARES Act Community Support Grant Program, which will provide local businesses grant assistance, with no repayment requirements.
These local business grants will be administered by the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC), and applications for grant funding will be open starting July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Applications can be found online at www.tridec.org/bccares.
Benton County businesses and non-profits of all sizes are eligible to apply for funding to cover expenses incurred on or after March 27, 2020. The final application deadline is September 25, 2020.
Businesses can find information on eligibility requirements, application deadlines, eligible expenses, FAQs, required documents, and more on the attached flyer or online at www.tridec.org/bccares.
Benton County and TRIDEC will be hosting a joint press conference on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Media are invited to attend via Zoom (registration is required, link provided to media), and the public and our business partners are invited to view the press conference via Facebook Live.