Benton County Fair grounds COVID-19 Mass Vaccination site Update

KENNEWICK, WA – January 27, the mass vaccination clinic at the Benton County Fairgrounds vaccinated over 1,062 individuals.
As with the first two days of the clinic, no unusual reactions to the vaccine have been reported. All vaccine registration times have been reserved for the 3,500 doses that were available for this week.
The entire vaccination allotment will be administered by Friday. Currently, it is not known what the allotment for next week will be. The site is anticipated to be open Tuesday through Saturday next week and will be dependent on how much vaccine is allocated by the Washington Department of Health.
Registration dates on PrepMod will be available once the vaccination allotment is known. It is encouraged that those seeking a vaccination to check PrepMod frequently. Those who register are reminded to bring their registration confirmation and Phase Finder eligibility.
"We are pleased to report that the site continues to run at an extremely efficient pace," the Southeast Washington Interagency Team wrote. "The average wait time today, from arrival to exiting the fairgrounds, was approximately one hour."
Major General Daugherty visited the site this afternoon, and he stated that this was the best run mass vaccination site in the State!