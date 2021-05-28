KENNEWICK, WA - Since January 25, 2021, Benton County Fairgrounds has hosted Benton and Franklin county's mass vaccination site. Now, 5 months later, they're shutting down.
The site's last day of operation is today, May 28th. They will be vaccinating people until 8 pm. After that, they will no longer be vaccinating anyone.
"The mass vaccine site has achieved its purpose in vaccinating Tri-Cities," says Public Information Officer for the site, Ben Shearer.
Over the past 5 months, the site has vaccinated over 80,000 people.
As Ben Shearer looks back on the first day it opened, he reminisces on how much they've come along.
"The first day was crazy. We had five days to plan because we were ordered to set up a mass vaccine site on January 20th," said Ben Shearer, remembering the long lines.
Now, through snowstorms, rain, wind, and dust, the vaccine site has seen it all.
Ben Shearer also shared that many young Tri-Cities residents 12 and older have been getting vaccinated too.
"It's perfect now that schools are opening up," says Shearer.
Workers at the mass vaccine site like the firefighters and national Guard will direct their efforts elsewhere, such as preparation for the wildfire season.
You can still get vaccinated at local pharmacies and clinics. The Benton Franklin Health District will now be taking over-vaccination efforts.
To find where to get vaccinated nearest you, visit https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/